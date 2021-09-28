Eagles PFF grades: Highest graded players on offense and defense in Week 3 vs. Cowboys

In this article:

The Eagles and Cowboys opened up the 2021 home schedule at AT&T and the fireworks were one-sided, as Dallas dominated Philadelphia 41-21 on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles only called three plays for running backs on the night, while allowing five total touchdowns on the night.

Here are the highest graded players on offense and defense from Week 3 courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

OFFENSE -- 1. Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (86) is seen during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

PFF Week 3: 77.6

2. Andre Dillard

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Week 3 PFF grade: 77.4

3. Quez Watkins

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, left, defends as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reaches out to make a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Week 3 PFF grade: 72.5

4. Isaac Seumalo

Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (56) before action against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 68.2

5. Jalen Hurts

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quartern at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 66.1

6. Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) blocks during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Week 3 PFF grade: 63.8

7. Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Week 3 PFF grade: 63.4

8. Jalen Reagor

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 62.8

9. Miles Sanders

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) jumps over Dallas Cowboys strong safety Damontae Kazee (18) as safety Jayron Kearse (27) moves in for the tackle during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 60.6

10. DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball after a reception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Week 3 PFF grade: 55.5

DEFENSE -- 1. Avonte Maddox

Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) defends during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Week 3 PFF grade: 80.5

2. Josh Sweat

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 71.0

3. T.J. Edwards

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 70.0

4. Marcus Epps

Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 68.9

5. K'Von Wallace

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against K’Von Wallace #42 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Week 3 PFF grade: 65.9

6. Fletcher Cox

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (left) recovers a fumble by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 63.3

7. Javon Hargrave

Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 41-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Week 3 PFF grade: 62.7

8. Anthony Harris

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Anthony Harris (28) defends during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 62.1

9. Darius Slay

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

60.0

10. Steven Nelson

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) and cornerback Steven Nelson (3) tackle Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 PFF grade: 59.4

