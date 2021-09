Eagles PFF grades: Highest graded players on offense and defense from regular season opener

Sunday was everything you could want in a debut, as Jalen Hurts had a career day and rookie receiver Devonta Smith caught his first career touchdown pass as the Eagles thumped the Falcons, 32-6, during a Week 1 route to open the season.

PFF has the grades and here are the highest graded players on both sides of the ball for Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts

PFF Grade vs. Falcons: 89.5

Dallas Goedert



Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 80.5

DeVonta Smith



(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 75.3

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 74.8

Jalen Reagor



Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 72.7

Jordan Mailata



Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 71.3

Miles Sanders



Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 70.0

Kenneth Gainwell



Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 68.8

Quez Watkins



Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 63.6

Lane Johnson



(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 62.3

Defense -- Javon Hargrave



Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 92.9

Josh Sweat



(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 80.0

Avonte Maddox



(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 76.1

Darius Slay



(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 75.4

Brandon Graham



Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 74.7

Shaun Bradley



Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 73.8

Steven Nelson



Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 70.6

Ryan Kerrigan

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 70.4

Fletcher Cox

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 67.6

Alex Singleton

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Falcons: 63.1

