Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 35-10 win over Titans
The Eagles moved to 11-1 on the season after dominating the usually dominant Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 35-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jalen Hurts threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both amassed over 100 yards and scores on the day.
Philadelphia’s defense sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times while holding running back Derrick Henry to under 40 yards and no touchdowns.
With the team preparing for a matchup against the Giants in Week 14, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday per PFF.
Best -- 1. T.J. Edwards
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
PFF grade vs. Titans: 90.4
2. Reed Blankenship
PFF grade vs. Titans: 85.9
3. James Bradberry
PFF grade vs. Titans: 85.4
4. Kyzir White
PFF grade vs. Titans: 85.0
5. A.J. Brown
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
A.J. Brown
PFF grade vs. Titans: 84.0
6. Jason Kelce
PFF grade vs. Titans: 80.1
7. Javon Hargrave
PFF grade vs. Titans: 78.3
8. Brandon Graham
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
PFF grade vs. Titans: 76.1
9. Darius Slay
PFF grade vs. Titans: 72.7
10. Nakobe Dean
PFF grade vs. Titans: 72.0
Worst --- 1. Jordan Davis
PFF grade vs. Titans: 29.7
2. Linval Joseph
PFF grade vs. Titans: 30.1
3. Andre Chachere
PFF grade vs. Titans: 33.4
4. Milton Williams
PFF grade vs. Titans: 47.0