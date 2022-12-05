Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 35-10 win over Titans

The Eagles moved to 11-1 on the season after dominating the usually dominant Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 35-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both amassed over 100 yards and scores on the day.

Philadelphia’s defense sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times while holding running back Derrick Henry to under 40 yards and no touchdowns.

With the team preparing for a matchup against the Giants in Week 14, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday per PFF.

Best -- 1. T.J. Edwards



PFF grade vs. Titans: 90.4

2. Reed Blankenship

PFF grade vs. Titans: 85.9

3. James Bradberry

PFF grade vs. Titans: 85.4

4. Kyzir White

PFF grade vs. Titans: 85.0

5. A.J. Brown



A.J. Brown

PFF grade vs. Titans: 84.0

6. Jason Kelce

PFF grade vs. Titans: 80.1

7. Javon Hargrave

PFF grade vs. Titans: 78.3

8. Brandon Graham



PFF grade vs. Titans: 76.1

9. Darius Slay

PFF grade vs. Titans: 72.7

10. Nakobe Dean

PFF grade vs. Titans: 72.0

Worst --- 1. Jordan Davis

PFF grade vs. Titans: 29.7

2. Linval Joseph

PFF grade vs. Titans: 30.1

3. Andre Chachere

PFF grade vs. Titans: 33.4

4. Milton Williams

PFF grade vs. Titans: 47.0

