Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 25-20 win over Bears

The Eagles moved to 13-1 on the season after surviving a tough Bears team on the road in Chicago on Sunday.

All is not well though, as quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder strain, and could miss two weeks of the final three regular-season contests.

Philadelphia pass rushers battered Justin Fields all afternoon and its no shock that the two highest-grade players were edge rushers according to PFF.

Best -- 1. Josh Sweat

PFF grade vs. Bears: 87.9

2. Haason Reddick

PFF grade vs. Bears: 87.9

3. A.J. Brown

PFF grade vs. Bears: 80.6

4. DeVonta Smith

PFF grade vs. Bears: 76.6

5. Avonte Maddox

PFF grade vs. Bears: 76.2

6. T.J. Edwards

PFF grade vs. Bears: 73.4

7. Jordan Mailata

PFF grade vs. Bears: 73.3

8. Jalen Hurts

PFF grade vs. Bears: 72.4

9. Kyzir White

PFF grade vs. Bears: 70.9

10. Jason Kelce

PFF grade vs. Bears: 67.3

Worst --- 1. Tyree Jackson

PFF grade vs. Bears: 31.1

2. Jack Stoll

PFF grade vs. Bears: 41.6

3. Miles Sanders

PFF grade vs. Bears: 44.1

4. Jordan Davis

PFF grade vs. Bears: 45.4

5. James Bradberry

PFF grade vs. Bears: 45.9

6. Fletcher Cox

PFF grade vs. Bears: 46.4

7. Grant Calcaterra

PFF grade vs. Bears: 49.1

8. Quez Watkins

PFF grade vs. Bears: 50.3

9. Brandon Graham

PFF grade vs. Bears: 51.2

10. Landon Dickerson

PFF grade vs. Bears: 52.4

