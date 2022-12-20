Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 25-20 win over Bears
The Eagles moved to 13-1 on the season after surviving a tough Bears team on the road in Chicago on Sunday.
All is not well though, as quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder strain, and could miss two weeks of the final three regular-season contests.
Philadelphia pass rushers battered Justin Fields all afternoon and its no shock that the two highest-grade players were edge rushers according to PFF.
Best -- 1. Josh Sweat
PFF grade vs. Bears: 87.9
2. Haason Reddick
PFF grade vs. Bears: 87.9
3. A.J. Brown
PFF grade vs. Bears: 80.6
4. DeVonta Smith
PFF grade vs. Bears: 76.6
5. Avonte Maddox
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 76.2
6. T.J. Edwards
Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 73.4
7. Jordan Mailata
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Bears: 73.3
8. Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 72.4
9. Kyzir White
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Bears: 70.9
10. Jason Kelce
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 67.3
[pickup_prop id=”17787″>
Worst --- 1. Tyree Jackson
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PFF grade vs. Bears: 31.1
2. Jack Stoll
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 41.6
3. Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 44.1
4. Jordan Davis
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Bears: 45.4
5. James Bradberry
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Bears: 45.9
6. Fletcher Cox
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 46.4
7. Grant Calcaterra
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 49.1
8. Quez Watkins
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 50.3
9. Brandon Graham
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Bears: 51.2
10. Landon Dickerson
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Bears: 52.4
[vertical-gallery id=678820]
[listicle id=678744]
[listicle id=679106]
[listicle id=679095]