Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 11 win over the Saints

The Eagles are starting preparation for the Giants in Week 12 and the team is feeling confident after a 40-29 dismantling of the Saints at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Week 11 Pro Football Focus grades are out, and it’s the defense leading the way from an efficiency and analytics standpoint this week.

Defense -- 1. Darius Slay

Week 12 PFF grade: 92.8

2. Fletcher Cox

Week 12 PFF grade: 82.8

3. Derek Barnett

Week 12 PFF grade: 76.8

4. Avonte Maddox

Week 12 PFF grade: 76.2

5. Javon Hargrave

Week 12 PFF grade: 75.9

6. Josh Sweat

Week 12 PFF grade: 64.6

7. Anthony Harris

Week 12 PFF grade: 71.5

8. T.J. Edwards

Week 12 PFF grade: 71.4

9. Steven Nelson

Week 12 PFF grade: 63.6

10. Alex Singleton

Week 12 PFF grade: 61.9

Offense -- 1. Jack Driscoll

Week 12 PFF grade: 85.9

2. Jordan Mailata

Week 12 PFF grade: 74.2

3. DeVonta Smith

Week 12 PFF grade: 68.9

4. Dallas Goedert

Week 12 PFF grade: 68.3

5. Landon Dickerson

Week 12 PFF grade: 67.6

6. Lane Johnson

Week 12 PFF grade: 66.0

7. Jalen Hurts

Week 12 PFF grade: 64.0

8. Jason Kelce

Week 12 PFF grade: 64.4

9. Jalen Reagor

Week 12 PFF grade: 55.4

10. Quez Watkins

Week 12 PFF grade: 50.5

