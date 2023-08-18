Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason matchup vs. Browns
The Eagles and Browns played to an 18-18 tie at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, and a game filled with sloppy play was overshadowed by six players exiting with injuries.
With the starters and key reserves resting, several rookies and veterans on the roster bubble had the opportunity to get a productive performance on tape.
K’Von Wallace was among the team leaders in snaps, and now we’re looking at the highest and lowest graded players from Thursday night.
Best -- 1. Nolan Smith
PFF grade: 85.9
2. Nakobe Dean
PFF grade: 85.5
3. Brady Russell
PFF grade: 84.2
4. Tristin McCollum
PFF grade: 81.8
5. Tyree Jackson
PFF grade: 78.9
6. Jalen Carter
PFF grade: 77.8
7. Greg Ward
PFF grade: 77.8
8. Josiah Scott
PFF grade: 76.4
9. Johnny King
PFF grade: 75.0
10. Grant Calcaterra
PFF grade: 74.1
Worst --1.Noah Elliss
PFF grade: 26.3
2. Olive Sagapolu
PFF grade: 27.7
3. Zech McPhearson
PFF grade: 29.3
4.Jadon Haselwood
PFF grade: 29.8
5. Deon Cain
PFF grade: 37.5