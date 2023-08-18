Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason matchup vs. Browns

The Eagles and Browns played to an 18-18 tie at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, and a game filled with sloppy play was overshadowed by six players exiting with injuries.

With the starters and key reserves resting, several rookies and veterans on the roster bubble had the opportunity to get a productive performance on tape.

K’Von Wallace was among the team leaders in snaps, and now we’re looking at the highest and lowest graded players from Thursday night.

Best -- 1. Nolan Smith

PFF grade: 85.9

2. Nakobe Dean

PFF grade: 85.5

3. Brady Russell

PFF grade: 84.2

4. Tristin McCollum

PFF grade: 81.8

5. Tyree Jackson

PFF grade: 78.9

6. Jalen Carter

PFF grade: 77.8

7. Greg Ward

PFF grade: 77.8

8. Josiah Scott

PFF grade: 76.4

9. Johnny King

PFF grade: 75.0

10. Grant Calcaterra

PFF grade: 74.1

Worst --1.Noah Elliss

PFF grade: 26.3

2. Olive Sagapolu

PFF grade: 27.7

3. Zech McPhearson

PFF grade: 29.3

4.Jadon Haselwood

PFF grade: 29.8

5. Deon Cain

PFF grade: 37.5

