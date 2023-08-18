Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason matchup vs. Browns

The Eagles and Browns played to an 18-18 tie at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, and a game filled with sloppy play was overshadowed by six players exiting with injuries.

With the starters and key reserves resting, several rookies and veterans on the roster bubble had the opportunity to get a productive performance on tape.

K’Von Wallace was among the team leaders in snaps, and now we’re looking at the highest and lowest graded players from Thursday night.

Best -- 1. Nolan Smith

PFF grade: 85.9

PFF grade: 85.5

PFF grade: 84.2

4. Tristin McCollum

PFF grade: 81.8

PFF grade: 78.9

PFF grade: 77.8

PFF grade: 77.8

PFF grade: 76.4

9. Johnny King

PFF grade: 75.0

PFF grade: 74.1

Worst --1.Noah Elliss

PFF grade: 26.3

PFF grade: 27.7

PFF grade: 29.3

4.Jadon Haselwood

PFF grade: 29.8

PFF grade: 37.5

