Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3

The Eagles battered the Commanders on Sunday, sacking quarterback Carson Wentz nine times and delivering 17 quarterback hits in a 24-8 road win.

Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, and DeVonta Smith logged a career-high 169 yards receiving on the afternoon.

With the attention now turning to Jacksonville, here are best and worst PFF grades for Week 3.

Best -- 1. DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 92.5

2. TE Grant Calcaterra

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 91.7

3. Lane Johnson

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 91.2

4. DE Brandon Graham

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 90.5

5. DT Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 90.2

6. LB T.J. Edwards

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 88.1

7. CB Avonte Maddox

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 78.4

8. CB James Bradberry

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 76.5

9. WR A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 75.5

10. DB Marcus Epps

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 73.5

Worst --- 1. Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 29.6

2. Zech McPhearson

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 49.0

3. Kyzir White

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 44.5

4. Kenneth Gainwell

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

PFF grade vs. Commanders: 45.5

