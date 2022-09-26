Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3
The Eagles battered the Commanders on Sunday, sacking quarterback Carson Wentz nine times and delivering 17 quarterback hits in a 24-8 road win.
Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns, and DeVonta Smith logged a career-high 169 yards receiving on the afternoon.
With the attention now turning to Jacksonville, here are best and worst PFF grades for Week 3.
Best -- 1. DeVonta Smith
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 92.5
2. TE Grant Calcaterra
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 91.7
3. Lane Johnson
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 91.2
4. DE Brandon Graham
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 90.5
5. DT Jordan Davis
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 90.2
6. LB T.J. Edwards
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 88.1
7. CB Avonte Maddox
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 78.4
8. CB James Bradberry
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 76.5
9. WR A.J. Brown
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 75.5
10. DB Marcus Epps
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 73.5
Worst --- 1. Sua Opeta
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 29.6
2. Zech McPhearson
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 49.0
3. Kyzir White
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 44.5
4. Kenneth Gainwell
PFF grade vs. Commanders: 45.5