Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from win over Packers

Philadelphia took some early body blows from the Packers and then proceeded to physically pound on the Packers’ defensive line Sunday night.

The Eagles gained 363 rushing yards and 500 total yards of offense to beat Green Bay 40-33, improving to a league-best 10-1 this season.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts set a franchise record for most rushing yards by a quarterback with 157 and running back Miles Sanders set a career-high with 143 rushing yards as the Birds relied on what they do best.

The PFF Grades are out for Week 12 and Jason Kelce led the charge.

Best -- 1. Jason Kelce

PFF grade vs. Packers: 91.7

2. Miles Sanders

PFF grade vs. Packers: 90.4

3. K'Von Wallace

PFF grade vs. Packers: 86.2

4. Lane Johnson

PFF grade vs. Packers: 81.3

5. Jordan Mailata

PFF grade vs. Packers: 79.1

6. Jalen Hurts

PFF grade vs. Packers: 78.7

7. Reed Blankenship

PFF grade vs. Packers: 75.7

8. Isaac Seumalo

PFF grade vs. Packers: 75.6

9. Landon Dickerson

PFF grade vs. Packers: 72.1

10. James Bradberry

PFF grade vs. Packers: 70.5

Worst --- 1. Marcus Epps

PFF grade vs. Packers: 26.3

2. Kyzir White

PFF grade vs. Packers: 29.7

3. Javon Hargrave

PFF grade vs. Packers: 37.0

4. Linval Joseph

PFF grade vs. Packers: 37.8

5. Ndamukong Suh

PFF grade vs. Packers: 45.4

6. Patrick Johnson

PFF grade vs. Packers: 47.7

7. Jack Stoll

PFF grade vs. Packers: 48.3

8. Haason Reddick

PFF grade vs. Packers: 50.0

9. Andre Dillard

PFF grade vs. Packers: 50.1

10. Milton Williams

PFF grade vs. Packers: 53.7

