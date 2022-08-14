Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason opener vs. Jets
It was the tail of two halves for the Eagles on Friday night, with the first and second team units dominating the Jets on both sides of the ball as Philadelphia led 14-3 at the half.
Third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was nearly perfect during his one series, going 6-for-6 passing for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Hurts was among the highest graded quarterbacks in Week 1, while Dallas Goedert, Cam Jurgens, and Zach Pascal made a significant impression on the night.
With Philadelphia set for joint practice sessions with the Browns, PFF released the highest graded players from the preseason opener.
OFFENSE -- 1. Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Jets: 90.2
Dallas Goedert
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Jets: 84.2
Cam Jurgens
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 75.3
Zach Pascal
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Jets: 74.0
Josh Sills
(AP Photo)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 70.3
Noah Togiai
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Jets: 68.7
Miles Sanders
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Jets: 68.7
Isaac Seumalo
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 66.2
Kennedy Brooks
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 65.7
Jalen Reagor
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 65.3
DEFENSE -- 1. Kyzir White
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Jets: 99.0
Marvin Wilson
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 84.6
Brandon Graham
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 78.4
Nakobe Dean
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 77.4
Josh Sweat
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Jets: 73,2
Reed Blankenship
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 72.0
Tarron Jackson
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 69.2
Josiah Scott
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 68.8
K'Von Wallace
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Jets: 68.7
Fletcher Cox
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
PFF grade vs. Jets: 68.2
