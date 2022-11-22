Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from win over Colts
The Eagles are set to begin preparation for a Week 12 matchup against the Packers after escaping Indianapolis with a 17-16 win over the Colts.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts once again made winning plays at critical junctions of the game. Philadelphia’s defense rebounded from their Monday night disaster to contain Jonathan Taylor and the Colts’ offense.
The Week 11 grades are out via PFF, and the top performer has been with the team just three days before such an efficient and physical performance.
Best -- 1. Linval Joseph
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Colts: 84.8
2. Josh Sweat
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Colts: 80.8
3. Marcus Epps
Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 79.5
4. Isaac Seumalo
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 78.6
5. Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 78.5
6. Brandon Graham
PFF grade vs. Colts: 78.0
7. Ndamukong Suh
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Colts: 78.0
8. T.J. Edwards
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 75.7
9. C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 75.0
10. Lane Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 72.0
[pickup_prop id=”30147″>
Worst --- 1. Tyree Jackson
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PFF grade vs. Colts: 42.5
2. Kenneth Gainwell
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Colts: 46.5
3. Grant Calcaterra
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 47.1
4. Josiah Scott
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 47.9
5. Landon Dickerson
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 48.3
6. Javon Hargrave
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 54.4
7. Jack Stoll
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 57.1
8. Kyzir White
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 59.0
9. Patrick Johnson
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
PFF grade vs. Colts: 59.4
10. Reed Blankenship
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Colts: 60.1