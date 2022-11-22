Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from win over Colts

The Eagles are set to begin preparation for a Week 12 matchup against the Packers after escaping Indianapolis with a 17-16 win over the Colts.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts once again made winning plays at critical junctions of the game. Philadelphia’s defense rebounded from their Monday night disaster to contain Jonathan Taylor and the Colts’ offense.

The Week 11 grades are out via PFF, and the top performer has been with the team just three days before such an efficient and physical performance.

Best -- 1. Linval Joseph

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Colts: 84.8

2. Josh Sweat

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Colts: 80.8

3. Marcus Epps

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 79.5

4. Isaac Seumalo

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 78.6

5. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 78.5

6. Brandon Graham



PFF grade vs. Colts: 78.0

7. Ndamukong Suh

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Colts: 78.0

8. T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 75.7

9. C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 75.0

10. Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 72.0

Worst --- 1. Tyree Jackson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PFF grade vs. Colts: 42.5

2. Kenneth Gainwell

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Colts: 46.5

3. Grant Calcaterra

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 47.1

4. Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 47.9

5. Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 48.3

6. Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 54.4

7. Jack Stoll

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 57.1

8. Kyzir White

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 59.0

9. Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

PFF grade vs. Colts: 59.4

10. Reed Blankenship

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Colts: 60.1

