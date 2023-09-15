Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 34-28 win over Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play their best game, but they’re still undefeated after outlasting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

The 34-28 win on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football moves the Eagles to a perfect 2-0, while the Vikings drop to 0-2.

Running back D’Andre Swift was electric in his home debut, as the Philadelphia native logged a career-best 175 yards on 28 carries, with one rushing touchdown.

With the team off 11 days until a Monday night matchup against the Buccaneers, we’re looking at the highest and lowest-graded players, according to PFF.

Best -- 1. Jordan Mailata

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 96.9

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 92.1

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 87.6

4. Jordan Davis

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 85.7

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 83.8

6. D'Andre Swift

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 76.2

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 75.6

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.1

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.0

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.0

Worst --1. Kentavius Street

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 36.9

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 45.9

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 47.6

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 51.1

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.0

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.6

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.8

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.8

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire