Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 34-28 win over Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play their best game, but they’re still undefeated after outlasting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.
The 34-28 win on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football moves the Eagles to a perfect 2-0, while the Vikings drop to 0-2.
Running back D’Andre Swift was electric in his home debut, as the Philadelphia native logged a career-best 175 yards on 28 carries, with one rushing touchdown.
With the team off 11 days until a Monday night matchup against the Buccaneers, we’re looking at the highest and lowest-graded players, according to PFF.
Best -- 1. Jordan Mailata
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 96.9
2. Josh Sweat
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 92.1
3. Boston Scott
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 87.6
4. Jordan Davis
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 85.7
5. Avonte Maddox
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 83.8
6. D'Andre Swift
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 76.2
7. Nicholas Morrow
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 75.6
8. Lane Johnson
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.1
9. DeVonta Smith
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.0
10. Jalen Hurts
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.0
Worst --1. Kentavius Street
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 36.9
2. Quez Watkins
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 45.9
2. Olamide Zaccheaus
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 47.6
3. Fletcher Cox
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 51.1
4. Haason Reddick
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.0
5. Derek Barnett
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.6
6. Marlon Tuipulotu
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.8
7. Rashaad Penny
PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.8