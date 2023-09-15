Advertisement

Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 34-28 win over Vikings

Glenn Erby
The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play their best game, but they’re still undefeated after outlasting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

The 34-28 win on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football moves the Eagles to a perfect 2-0, while the Vikings drop to 0-2.

Running back D’Andre Swift was electric in his home debut, as the Philadelphia native logged a career-best 175 yards on 28 carries, with one rushing touchdown.

With the team off 11 days until a Monday night matchup against the Buccaneers, we’re looking at the highest and lowest-graded players, according to PFF.

Best -- 1. Jordan Mailata

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 96.9

2. Josh Sweat

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 92.1

3. Boston Scott

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 87.6

4. Jordan Davis

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 85.7

5. Avonte Maddox

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 83.8

6. D'Andre Swift

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 76.2

7. Nicholas Morrow

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 75.6

8. Lane Johnson

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.1

9. DeVonta Smith

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.0

10. Jalen Hurts

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 74.0

Worst --1. Kentavius Street

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 36.9

2. Quez Watkins

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 45.9

2. Olamide Zaccheaus

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 47.6

3. Fletcher Cox

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 51.1

4. Haason Reddick

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.0

5. Derek Barnett

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.6

6. Marlon Tuipulotu

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.8

7. Rashaad Penny

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 52.8

