Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 10 win over the Broncos

The underdog Eagles entered went into the Mile High City and dominated the Denver Broncos on Sunday, as Jalen Hurts played the best game of his career in the 30-13 win.

A Darius Slay fumble return put the game out of reach, and Jordan Howard once again powered the Philadelphia running game.

PFF’s Week 10 grades are up and we have the highest graded players on both sides of the ball.

OFFENSE -- 1. Devonta Smith

PFF grade for Week 10: 84.0

2. Boston Scott

PFF grade in Week 10: 79.5

3. Jordan Howard

PFF grade in Week 10: 78.2

4. Jalen Hurts

PFF grade in Week 10: 75.6

5. Jason Kelce

PFF grade in Week 10: 74.1

6. Dallas Goedert

PFF grade in Week 10: 73.2

7. Lane Johnson

PFF grade in Week 10: 70.4

8. Jordan Mailata

PFF grade in Week 10: 67.8

9. Jack Stoll

PFF grade in Week 10: 67.7

10. Landon Dickerson

PFF grade for Week 10: 63.7

Defense -- 1. Anthony Harris

PFF grade in Week 10: 75.8

2. Marcus Epps

PFF grade in Week 10: 73.4

3. Javon Hargrave

PFF grade in Week 10: 71.1

4. Darius Slay

PFF grade in Week 10: 68.6

5. Avonte Maddox

PFF grade in Week 10: 67.0

6. T.J. Edwards

PFF grade in Week 10: 65.0

7. Josh Sweat

PFF grade in Week 10: 64.9

8. Fletcher Cox

PFF grade in Week 10: 64.8

9. Derek Barnett

PFF grade in Week 10: 54.3

10. Genard Avery

PFF grade in Week 10: 47.5

