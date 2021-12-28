Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 16 win over the Giants

The Eagles dominated the Giants on Sunday, and in doing so, the defense was able to dominate when it came to PFF grades as well.

Playing one of the most efficient games of the season, Jonathan Gannon’s defense has players making a huge impact at all three levels of personnel.

Here are your highest-graded players for Philadelphia on both sides of the ball.

Defense -- 1. Josh Sweat

Week 17 PFF grade: 92.4

2. T.J. Edwards

Week 17 PFF grade: 90.7

3. Rodney McLeod

Week 17 PFF grade: 87.4

4. Darius Slay

Week 17 PFF grade: 80.0

5. Josiah Scott

Week 17 PFF grade: 77.7

6. Anthony Harris

Week 17 PFF grade: 70.8

7. Avonte Maddox

Week 17 PFF grade: 66.3

8. Jared Mayden

Week 17 PFF grade: 65.2

9. Andre Chachere

Week 17 PFF grade: 64.8

10. Marcus Epps

Week 17 PFF grade: 63.7

Offense -- 1. Lane Johnson

Week 17 PFF grade: 83.5

2. Landon Dickerson

Week 17 PFF grade: 75. 6

3. DeVonta Smith

Week 17 PFF grade: 74.0

4. Jack Stoll

Week 17 PFF grade: 69.3

5. Jordan Howard

Week 17 PFF grade: 68.5

6. Dallas Goedert

Week 17 PFF grade: 67.4

7. Jason Kelce

Week 17 PFF grade: 65.1

8. Nate Herbig

Week 17 PFF grade: 63.5

9. Boston Scott

Week 17 PFF grade: 62.0

10. Jordan Mailata

Week 17 PFF grade: 61.8

