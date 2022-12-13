Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 48-22 win over the Giants
Jalen Hurts returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since his 2021 disaster, and the Eagles star dominated the Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Hurts was 21-for-31 passing with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while also logging 77 rushing yards on seven carries for another touchdown.
The tenth rushing touchdown of the season tied Cam Newton for multiple 10+ rushing touchdown seasons and Hurts is the first to do it in back-to-back years.
With Philadelphia turning its preparation toward Chicago, here are the best and worst performers from PFF.
Best -- 1. Brandon Graham
PFF grade vs. Giants: 93.9
2. Haason Reddick
PFF grade vs. Giants: 84.5
3. Andre Dillard
PFF grade vs. Giants: 82.5
4. Jalen Hurts
PFF grade vs. Giants: 82.0
5. Miles Sanders
PFF grade vs. Giants: 81.6
6. Nakobe Dean
PFF grade vs. Giants: 78.7
7. Patrick Johnson
PFF grade vs. Giants: 78.3
8. Kyzir White
PFF grade vs. Giants: 77.7
9. Boston Scott
PFF grade vs. Giants: 75.0
10. Jason Kelce
PFF grade vs. Giants: 74.5
Worst --- 1. Linval Joseph
PFF grade vs. Giants: 42.2
2. Zech McPhearson
PFF grade vs. Giants: 48.5
3. Josiah Scott
PFF grade vs. Giants: 52.0
4. Josh Jobe
PFF grade vs. Giants: 54.4
5. Jordan Davis
PFF grade vs. Giants: 55.3
6. Jack Driscoll
PFF grade vs. Giants: 56.0
7. Josh Sweat
PFF grade vs. Giants: 58.1
8. Cam Jurgens
PFF grade vs. Giants: 58.3
9. Fletcher Cox
PFF grade vs. Giants: 58.8
10. Javon Hargrave
PFF grade vs. Giants: 59.1