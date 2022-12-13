Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 48-22 win over the Giants

Jalen Hurts returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time since his 2021 disaster, and the Eagles star dominated the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Hurts was 21-for-31 passing with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while also logging 77 rushing yards on seven carries for another touchdown.

The tenth rushing touchdown of the season tied Cam Newton for multiple 10+ rushing touchdown seasons and Hurts is the first to do it in back-to-back years.

With Philadelphia turning its preparation toward Chicago, here are the best and worst performers from PFF.

Best -- 1. Brandon Graham

PFF grade vs. Giants: 93.9

2. Haason Reddick



PFF grade vs. Giants: 84.5

3. Andre Dillard

PFF grade vs. Giants: 82.5

4. Jalen Hurts



PFF grade vs. Giants: 82.0

5. Miles Sanders

PFF grade vs. Giants: 81.6

6. Nakobe Dean

PFF grade vs. Giants: 78.7

7. Patrick Johnson

PFF grade vs. Giants: 78.3

8. Kyzir White

PFF grade vs. Giants: 77.7

9. Boston Scott

PFF grade vs. Giants: 75.0

10. Jason Kelce

PFF grade vs. Giants: 74.5

Worst --- 1. Linval Joseph

PFF grade vs. Giants: 42.2

2. Zech McPhearson

PFF grade vs. Giants: 48.5

3. Josiah Scott

PFF grade vs. Giants: 52.0

4. Josh Jobe

PFF grade vs. Giants: 54.4

5. Jordan Davis

PFF grade vs. Giants: 55.3

6. Jack Driscoll

PFF grade vs. Giants: 56.0

7. Josh Sweat

PFF grade vs. Giants: 58.1

8. Cam Jurgens

PFF grade vs. Giants: 58.3

9. Fletcher Cox

PFF grade vs. Giants: 58.8

10. Javon Hargrave

PFF grade vs. Giants: 59.1

