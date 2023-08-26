Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason finale vs. Colts

The Eagles concluded their 2023 preseason with a 0-2-1 record and no serious injuries outside of the thumb surgery that’ll sideline Haason Reddick for a few weeks.

The starters sat, while Tanner McKee again shined, but it wasn’t enough as the Colts built on a 17-13 halftime lead and exited Lincoln Financial Field with a 27-13 road win.

Shane Steichen returned to Philadelphia for the first time since being hired by Indianapolis, and he had No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

The former Florida Gators quarterback went 6-17 for 78 yards.

With Philadelphia off until Monday, here are the highest and lowest-graded players from the preseason finale via PFF.

Best -- 1. Quenton Bell

PFF grade vs. Colts: 82.2

PFF grade vs. Colts: 77.9

3. Tyrese Robinson

PFF grade vs. Colts: 75.1

4. Tristin McCollum

PFF grade vs. Colts: 73.5

PFF grade vs. Colts: 71.8

PFF grade vs. Colts: 71.5

PFF grade vs. Colts: 68.2

8.Justin Evans

PFF grade vs. Colts: 68.2

PFF grade vs. Colts: 68.1

PFF grade vs. Colts: 67.8

Worst --1.Patrick Johnson

PFF grade vs. Colts: 35.1

2. Caleb Sanders

PFF grade vs. Colts: 37.1

PFF grade vs. Colts: 37.2

PFF grade vs. Colts: 39.7

PFF grade vs. Colts: 40.5

