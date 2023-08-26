Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from preseason finale vs. Colts
The Eagles concluded their 2023 preseason with a 0-2-1 record and no serious injuries outside of the thumb surgery that’ll sideline Haason Reddick for a few weeks.
The starters sat, while Tanner McKee again shined, but it wasn’t enough as the Colts built on a 17-13 halftime lead and exited Lincoln Financial Field with a 27-13 road win.
Shane Steichen returned to Philadelphia for the first time since being hired by Indianapolis, and he had No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.
The former Florida Gators quarterback went 6-17 for 78 yards.
With Philadelphia off until Monday, here are the highest and lowest-graded players from the preseason finale via PFF.
Best -- 1. Quenton Bell
PFF grade vs. Colts: 82.2
2. Eli Ricks
PFF grade vs. Colts: 77.9
3. Tyrese Robinson
PFF grade vs. Colts: 75.1
4. Tristin McCollum
PFF grade vs. Colts: 73.5
5. Deon Cain
PFF grade vs. Colts: 71.8
6. Cameron Tom
PFF grade vs. Colts: 71.5
7. Julian Good-Jones
PFF grade vs. Colts: 68.2
8.Justin Evans
PFF grade vs. Colts: 68.2
9. Nicholas Morrow
PFF grade vs. Colts: 68.1
10. Josh Sills
PFF grade vs. Colts: 67.8
Worst --1.Patrick Johnson
PFF grade vs. Colts: 35.1
2. Caleb Sanders
PFF grade vs. Colts: 37.1
3. Marcus Mariota
PFF grade vs. Colts: 37.2
4. Kennedy Brooks
PFF grade vs. Colts: 39.7
5. Olive Sagapolu
PFF grade vs. Colts: 40.5