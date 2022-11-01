Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 35-13 win over Steelers in Week 8
The Eagles are now 7-0 and still the only undefeated team in the NFL after a 35-13 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.
Jalen Hurts had four passing touchdowns of over 25-yards, and wide receiver A.J. Brown also logged three 25+ yard touchdowns.
With the team set for a short week against the Texans, we have the best and worst-graded performers via Pro Football Focus.
Best -- 1. A.J. Brown
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 92.6
2. Javon Hargrave
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 90.4
3. Dallas Goedert
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 90.1
4. T.J. Edwards
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 86.0
5. Jalen Hurts
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 85.4
6. Zach Pascal
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 80.7
7. Brandon Graham
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 78.9
8. Lane Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 75.9
9. Josh Sweat
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 74.7
10. Haason Reddick
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 73.5
Worst --- 1. Sua Opeta
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 31.2
2. Robert Quinn
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 40.1
3. Kyron Johnson
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 46.3
4. Quez Watkins
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Nfl Eagles At Cardinals
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 48.2
5. Kyzir White
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 48.3
6. Gardner Minshew
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 50.8
7.Marlon Tuipulotu
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 51.7
8.Patrick Johnson
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 53.0
9. Jack Stoll
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 53.4
10. Boston Scott
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade vs. Steelers: 55.1