Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 35-13 win over Steelers in Week 8

The Eagles are now 7-0 and still the only undefeated team in the NFL after a 35-13 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Jalen Hurts had four passing touchdowns of over 25-yards, and wide receiver A.J. Brown also logged three 25+ yard touchdowns.

With the team set for a short week against the Texans, we have the best and worst-graded performers via Pro Football Focus.

Best -- 1. A.J. Brown

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 92.6

2. Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 90.4

3. Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 90.1

4. T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 86.0

5. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 85.4

6. Zach Pascal

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 80.7

7. Brandon Graham

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 78.9

8. Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 75.9

9. Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 74.7

10. Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 73.5

[pickup_prop id=”26085″>

Worst --- 1. Sua Opeta

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 31.2

2. Robert Quinn

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 40.1

3. Kyron Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 46.3

4. Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Nfl Eagles At Cardinals

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 48.2

5. Kyzir White

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 48.3

6. Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 50.8

7.Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 51.7

8.Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 53.0

Story continues

9. Jack Stoll

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 53.4

10. Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Steelers: 55.1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire