Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst from 29-21 win over Jaguars in Week 4

The Eagles are heading west to Arizona 4-0 after a hard-fought 29-21 win over the Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon.

With the rain and wind causing headaches for both offenses, Jalen Hurts overcame a slow start as he led Philadelphia to 29 straight points after hitting the gas early in the second quarter.

Miles Sanders ran for a career-best 134 yards while the Eagles defense forced five turnovers on the day while harassing Jacksonville star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Haason Reddick recorded two sacks on the day, and he’s the highest graded player in Week four per PFF.

Best -- 1. Patrick Johnson (4 total snaps)

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 94.3

2. Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 93. 5

3. A.J. Brown

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 82.0

4. T.J. Edwards

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 77.3

5. Trey Sermon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 73.8

6. Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 72.9

7. Brandon Graham

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 72.1

8. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 71.9

10. Fletcher Cox

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 70.8

[pickup_prop id=”25840″>

Worst -- 1. Josiah Scott

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 29.0

2. Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 30.4

3. Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 33.0

4. C.J. Gardner-Johnson

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 42.7

5. Kenneth Gainwell

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 46.0

6. Jack Stoll

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 48.9

7. Zech McPhearson

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 50.0

8. Sua Opeta

Story continues

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 52.3

9. Quez Watkins

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 52.4

10. Josh Sweat

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Jaguars: 54.5

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire