Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason finale vs. Dolphins
The Eagles struggled in their preseason finale, as 47 reserves and bubble players fell to the Dolphins, 48-10 in Miami Gardens.
Philadelphia had some highlights on offense, with most being relegated to Jason Huntley’s key runs, including a 67-yard touchdown scamper.
The Eagles were gashed on defense as Miami piled up almost 500-yards of total offense and struck first on the opening play with Tua Tagovailoa hooking up with Tyreek Hill for a 51-yard bomb.
PFF released the grades for the finale, and offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark was the highest graded player, while JaCoby Stevens received the lowest grade.
Highest graded Eagles: 1: Le'Raven Clark
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 88.3
2. Nakobe Dean
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 77.1
3. Kennedy Brooks
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 76.9
4. John Hightower
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 75.2
5. Carson Strong
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 75.0
6. Gardner Minshew
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 74.4
7. Kobe Smith
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 70.1
8. Jason Huntley
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 64.6
9. Tarron Jackson
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 62.9
10. Sua Opeta
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 62.8
Worst -- 1. JaCoby Stevens
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 26.9
2. Rennell Wren
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 27.1
3. Reid Sinnett
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 28.1
4. Davion Taylor
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 28.4
5. Marvin Wilson
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 30.4
6. Mac McCain
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 31.1
7. Matt Leo
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 33.4
8. Marlon Tuipulotu
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 33.7
9. Kary Vincent Jr.
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 37.6
10. Mario Goodrich
PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 41.1