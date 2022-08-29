Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from preseason finale vs. Dolphins

The Eagles struggled in their preseason finale, as 47 reserves and bubble players fell to the Dolphins, 48-10 in Miami Gardens.

Philadelphia had some highlights on offense, with most being relegated to Jason Huntley’s key runs, including a 67-yard touchdown scamper.

The Eagles were gashed on defense as Miami piled up almost 500-yards of total offense and struck first on the opening play with Tua Tagovailoa hooking up with Tyreek Hill for a 51-yard bomb.

PFF released the grades for the finale, and offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark was the highest graded player, while JaCoby Stevens received the lowest grade.

Highest graded Eagles: 1: Le'Raven Clark

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 88.3

2. Nakobe Dean

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 77.1

3. Kennedy Brooks

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 76.9

4. John Hightower

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 75.2

5. Carson Strong

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 75.0

6. Gardner Minshew

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 74.4

7. Kobe Smith

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 70.1

8. Jason Huntley

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 64.6

9. Tarron Jackson

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 62.9

10. Sua Opeta

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 62.8

Worst -- 1. JaCoby Stevens

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 26.9

2. Rennell Wren

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 27.1

3. Reid Sinnett

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 28.1

4. Davion Taylor

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 28.4

5. Marvin Wilson

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 30.4

6. Mac McCain

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 31.1

7. Matt Leo

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 33.4

8. Marlon Tuipulotu

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 33.7

9. Kary Vincent Jr.

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 37.6

10. Mario Goodrich

PFF grade vs. Dolphins: 41.1

