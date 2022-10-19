Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 26-17 win over Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.
DeVonta Smith had five catches for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert held two catches for 22 yards on five targets.
With the Birds on a bye week, here are the best and worst-graded players from Week 6 per PFF.
Best -- 1. Brandon Graham
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 90.1
2. Darius Slay
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 87.0
3. Kyzir White
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 82.2
4. Josh Sweat
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 75.6
5. Landon Dickerson
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 75.3
6. Jalen Hurts
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 74.7
7. Javon Hargrave
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 74.7
8. Grant Calcaterra
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 74.5
9. Patrick Johnson
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 74.0
10. Jordan Mailata
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 73.9
Worst -- 1. K'Von Wallace
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 29.0
2. Avonte Maddox
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 43.3
3. Marcus Epps
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 45.8
4. Fletcher Cox
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 50.2
5. Quez Watkins
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 53.2
6. Jack Driscoll
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 54.7
7. Zach Pascal
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 56.2
8. Isaac Seumalo
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 57.1
9. Marlon Tuipulotu
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 57.3
10. Boston Scott
PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 57.5