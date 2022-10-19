Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 26-17 win over Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

DeVonta Smith had five catches for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert held two catches for 22 yards on five targets.

With the Birds on a bye week, here are the best and worst-graded players from Week 6 per PFF.

Best -- 1. Brandon Graham

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 90.1

2. Darius Slay

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 87.0

3. Kyzir White

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 82.2

4. Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 75.6

5. Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 75.3

6. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 74.7

7. Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 74.7

8. Grant Calcaterra

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 74.5

9. Patrick Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 74.0

10. Jordan Mailata

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 73.9

Worst -- 1. K'Von Wallace

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 29.0

2. Avonte Maddox

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 43.3

3. Marcus Epps

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 45.8

4. Fletcher Cox

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 50.2

5. Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 53.2

6. Jack Driscoll

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 54.7

7. Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 56.2

8. Isaac Seumalo

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 57.1

9. Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 57.3

10. Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 57.5

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire