Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst from 24-7 win over Vikings in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt was a true dual-threat, completing 26 of 31 attempts for 333 passing yards while adding 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Philadelphia’s defense harassed Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, finishing with less than 200 passing yards while throwing three interceptions.

Here are the best and worst graded players from PFF.

Best -- 1. Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 86.6

2. T.J. Edwards

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 84.6

3. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 83.4

4. Avonte Maddox

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 81.8

5. Zech McPhearson

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 81.7

6. Fletcher Cox

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 79.8

7. Jason Kelce

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 78.9

8. Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 78.4

9. Josh Sweat

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 78.1

10. A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 76.4

Worst -- 1. Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 41.9

2. C.J. Gardner-Johnson

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 44.2

3. Jordan Davis

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Vikings:49.2

4. Jack Stoll

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Vikings:49.5

5. Jordan Mailata

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Vikings:52.7

6.Marlon Tuipulotu

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 53.3

7. Tarron Jackson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 54.3

8.Boston Scott

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 55.3

9. Kyzir White

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Vikings: 56.5

10. Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PFF grade vs. Vikings:56.9

