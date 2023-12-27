Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Week 16 win over Giants
The Eagles are the most unhappy 11-4 team in NFL history, but the only that counts is the wins, and Philadelphia got back on track with a 33-25 victory over the New York Giants on Christmas Day.
DeVonta Smith went over 1,000 receiving yards for a second straight season, running back D’Andre Swift pulled within 12 yards of 1,000 rushing yards on the year, and quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 300 passing yards for the first time since Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.
With preparation for the Cardinals set to begin, we’re looking at the highest and lowest-graded players from Week 16 via PFF.
Best -- 1. Grant Calcaterra
PFF grade vs. Giants: 89.8
2. Milton Williams
PFF grade vs. Giants: 86.3
3. Fletcher Cox
PFF grade vs. Giants: 83.8
4. Jalen Hurts
PFF grade vs. Giants: 82.4
5. Ben VanSumeren
PFF grade vs. Giants: 81.9
6. Sua Opeta
PFF grade vs. Giants: 81.5
7. Kelee Ringo
PFF grade vs. Giants: 80.6
8. D'Andre Swift
PFF grade vs. Giants: 76.9
9. Haason Reddick
PFF grade vs. Giants: 76.9
10. Jordan Mailata
PFF grade vs. Giants: 75.2
Worst --1.Nolan Smith
PFF grade vs. Giants: 45.0
2. Bradley Roby
PFF grade vs. Giants: 48.4
3. Olamide Zaccheaus
PFF grade vs. Giants: 51.1
4. Eli Ricks
PFF grade vs. Giants: 50.4
5. Julio Jones
PFF grade vs. Giants: 52.3