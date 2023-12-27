Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Week 16 win over Giants

The Eagles are the most unhappy 11-4 team in NFL history, but the only that counts is the wins, and Philadelphia got back on track with a 33-25 victory over the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

DeVonta Smith went over 1,000 receiving yards for a second straight season, running back D’Andre Swift pulled within 12 yards of 1,000 rushing yards on the year, and quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 300 passing yards for the first time since Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

With preparation for the Cardinals set to begin, we’re looking at the highest and lowest-graded players from Week 16 via PFF.

Best -- 1. Grant Calcaterra

PFF grade vs. Giants: 89.8

PFF grade vs. Giants: 86.3

PFF grade vs. Giants: 83.8

4. Jalen Hurts

PFF grade vs. Giants: 82.4

PFF grade vs. Giants: 81.9

PFF grade vs. Giants: 81.5

PFF grade vs. Giants: 80.6

8. D'Andre Swift

PFF grade vs. Giants: 76.9

PFF grade vs. Giants: 76.9

PFF grade vs. Giants: 75.2

Worst --1.Nolan Smith

PFF grade vs. Giants: 45.0

Bradley Roby –Kiel Leggere

PFF grade vs. Giants: 48.4

PFF grade vs. Giants: 51.1

PFF grade vs. Giants: 50.4

PFF grade vs. Giants: 52.3

