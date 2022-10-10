Eagles’ PFF grades: Best performers from 20-17 win over the Cardinals in Week 5

The Eagles are now 5-0 for the first time since 2004 after a hard-fought 20-17 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had another 300 yards of total offense and logged two more rushing touchdowns with 15 total carries. Philadelphia overcame inefficient play to hold the ball for almost nine minutes on their final drive.

With the focus now shifted towards Dallas, here are the ten highest-graded Eagles from Week 5.

Best -- 1. Brandon Graham

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 90.2

2. Jason Kelce

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 78.9

3. Jordan Davis

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 77.5

4. James Bradberry

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 76.7

5. Dallas Goedert

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 76.4

6. Josiah Scott

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 76.1

7. Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 73.5

8. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 71.8

9. Isaac Seumalo

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 70.3

10. Josh Sweat

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cardinals: 68.4

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire