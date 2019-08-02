What Eagles' pending signing of Johnathan Cyprien means

The Eagles will sign veteran free agent safety Johnathan Cyprien pending a physical, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank.

Cyprien, who just turned 29, worked out for the Eagles in early June but has remained unsigned since.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news on Friday morning.

This is a somewhat interesting signing for a few reasons. One, the Eagles appear to have some depth at safety. Malcolm Jenkins is still here despite his desire for a new contract. Rodney McLeod is back this season and he's recovering nicely from a torn ACL. And they still have Andrew Sendejo, Tre Sullivan, Blake Countess, Deiondre' Hall and Trae Elston.

Another reason this signing is interesting is because of Cyprien's play style. He is capable of playing a small linebacker position, sort of like the role Jenkins has held at times over the last few years. Cyprien is definitely a strong safety otherwise. The Eagles could play Cyprien at safety or linebacker in a big nickel-type of package.

But first we need to see how Cyprien looks when he gets on the field after missing last season with injury. The Eagles are off on Friday, but are back at practice on Saturday. Their first preseason game is on Thursday.

Cyprien (6-0, 223 pounds) has played and started in 70 games in his career and has never played in a game he didn't start. But he missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL he suffered almost exactly a year ago and played just 10 games in 2017.

Doug Pederson recently talked up Sendejo, who signed earlier this offseason, but this move could end up being bad for him. The Eagles would recoup a compensatory draft pick if he doesn't make the roster.

Story continues

Cyprien was a second-round pick back in 2013 and has played for the Jaguars and Titans during his career.

The Eagles' roster is full at 90, so a corresponding move will need to be made.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

What Eagles' pending signing of Johnathan Cyprien means originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia