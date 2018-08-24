Eagles' Pederson deferring Wentz decision to doctors

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will not make the call on playing quarterback Carson Wentz in the regular-season opener on Sept. 6.

"This decision is above me," Peterson said in an interview with ESPN on Friday morning. "This decision is a medical issue. This decision is going to be with our doctors, team trainer, (GM) Howie Roseman, even dialogue with Carson Wentz. When he's cleared, he's cleared. We'll see what happens in a couple of weeks."

Recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee last December, the typical recovery window is at least nine months.

Wentz said this week he expects medical clearance to come soon, but added it could "be close" as to whether doctors believe he is ready to roll in two weeks.

Peterson said Wentz has easily responded to the increased workload in practice. The Eagles are allowing Wentz to participate in 11-on-11 drills and in "controlled" drills.

Wentz will not play in the preseason.

"He's extremely strong in his upper body, his lower body. He looks good," Peterson said. "You would think there was not an injury."

Nick Foles, who replaced Wentz last December and guided the Eagles to the Super Bowl, did not play well again Thursday. The Super Bowl MVP has six turnovers in 10 offensive possessions this preseason.

"Don't put this all on Nick. I'm disappointed in the offense," Pederson said.

