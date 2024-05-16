Eagles' Pecore advances to D-I regional tournament

May 16—AUSTINTOWN — Geneva senior runner Owen Pfeifer arrived at Fitch High School Falcon Stadium on Wednesday hoping his 4X200-meter relay team would begin another journey to a Division I regional appearance.

He's hoping he'll have a busier schedule next week.

Pfeifer certainly earned one for this Friday.

In the 4X200 district semifinal race, the Eagles quartet of Giovanni Rice, Kyle Opron, Jamil Daglas, Pfeifer finished second in 1:30.89, trailing only Solon (1:29.54).

Solon and Geneva will be the favorites in Friday's district finals for the top eight who qualified.

That won't be Pfeifer's only race. The same quartet finished fifth in the 4Xx100 at 43.62. Solon was fourth in 43.47.

"This is perfect," Opron, a junior, said of the cooler temperatures that arrived with the rain midway through the meet.

Pfeifer also finished fifth in the 100 with a personal best of 11.26. Aurora's Luke McGovern was fourth (11.19).

The top four finishers on Friday will advance to next week's regional meet, also at Fitch.

"It wasn't my strongest start," Pfeifer said of the 100. "I know if I can get a stronger start I can hopefully qualify for regionals."

The 100 is a new event this year for Pfeifer, who said he mostly ran middle-distance races as a junior.

Pfeifer credited "lifting a lot, getting a lot stronger and a lot more powerful" for helping him get confident with speed races.

"Racing against Conner Boland all last season helped me a lot to develop my speed," he said.

Pfeifer said the 200 is his favorite, but if he had to choose between the 100 and 400, he prefers the shorter race.

"It's shorter, you're a lot less tired and there's more adrenaline," he said.

Pfeifer also finished fifth in the 200 (22.96).

In the fall, Pfeifer will attend Youngstown State University to study computer science. He's thinking about playing club soccer or trying to walk on to the Penguins' football or track teams.

Earning a trip to the regional was Geneva freshman pole vaulter Joseph Pecore, who finished third with a personal best of 12 feet. Fitch's Harrison Spalding won at 13-6.

"Very proud of him," Eagles coach Emily Long said. "He has put a lot of hard work in from indoor to now."

Opron's 4x400 team with Abe Rosales, Luke McKinney and Donald Shymske finished seventh in a time of 3:32.29.

Opron, a junior, qualified in the 400 by finishing eighth at 53.12.

"My best this season," Opron said.

He'll be racing Friday against Lakeside senior Karrye White, who was third in 51.62.

"It felt pretty good," White said of his personal record.

Next year, White will run track for Lake Erie College, competing in the 400 and high jump. He'll major in criminology.

Friday, he'll compete in the district high jump competition.

Asked what track means to him, White said he feels it a good way "to take stuff off my mind ... and have fun with it."

Lakeside senior hurdler Jelena Torrance qualified for Friday by finishing eighth in the 300 (50.23). Her race came when rain was soaking the track.

"It wasn't raining that bad and it was still warm outside so it was pretty good," she said.

In the fall, Torrance will attend Kent State University to major in business.

Torrance's 4X400 relay team just missed qualifying, finishing ninth in 4:28.59, about four seconds behind Warren Harding.

Also on that squad was Daneja Holley, Marlee Beacom and Alexandra Shevchik.

In the 110 hurdles, Lakeside senior Bryan Lopez was 10th with a personal-best 16.77.

Beacom, a freshman, finished 10th with

her personal-best 1:05.07.

Lakeside freshman Matthew Donahue just missed qualifying in the 300 hurdles with a personal record of 42.74. Howland's Gianmarco Malvasi edged him with 42.70.

Geneva's 4x800 team (Joalexander Sanchez, McKinney, Larry Stamper, Shymske) finished seventh. McKinney and Shymske finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800.