Eagles pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan day-to-day with a thumb injury
Ryan Kerrigan is day-to-day with a thumb injury. The full injury report…
LIMITED
D. Taylor – quadriceps
S. Taylor – lower body
DAY-TO-DAY
Brooks – hamstring
Croom – knee
Kerrigan – thumb
Walker – foot
WEEK-TO-WEEK
Meadors – hamstring
Seumalo – hamstring
Smith – knee sprain
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 3, 2021
As the Eagles dive into the second week of training camp, several players are dealing with the impact of returning to the practice field.
Ryan Kerrigan left practice on Monday and didn’t return, and now the team is listing him day-to-day with a thumb injury. Davion Taylor left Tuesday’s practice with another quad injury, while Isaac Seumalo and DeVonta Smith are listed as week to week.
