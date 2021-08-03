Eagles pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan day-to-day with a thumb injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
As the Eagles dive into the second week of training camp, several players are dealing with the impact of returning to the practice field.

Ryan Kerrigan left practice on Monday and didn’t return, and now the team is listing him day-to-day with a thumb injury. Davion Taylor left Tuesday’s practice with another quad injury, while Isaac Seumalo and DeVonta Smith are listed as week to week.

