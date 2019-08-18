Eagles part ways with Paul Worrilow

Linebacker Paul Worrilow‘s time with the Eagles came to an end on Sunday.

The Eagles announced Worrilow’s release shortly after he sat out practice. Worrilow did not play in either of the team’s two preseason games this summer.

Worrilow tore his ACL last May and missed the entire 2018 season. He re-signed with the Eagles in January, but his inability to get on the field means his time in Philly ends without any game action.

Worrilow spent the first four years of his career with the Falcons and moved on to the Lions for the 2017 season. He has 415 career tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 72 career games.