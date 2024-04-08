Eagles’ Parris Campbell confident he can prove Giants wrong

Last offseason, when the New York Giants had a glaring need at the wide receiver position, they signed Parris Campbell, among others.

Campbell, who inked a one-year deal, was extremely underwhelming during his time in a Giants uniform.

Fast forward to this offseason and Campbell signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, joining his former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley in the City of Brotherly Love.

Barkley and Campbell will now play the Giants twice a year and will look to stick it to their former team. In fact, Campbell is confident he can do just that.

“Being able to go in and really carve out a role for myself, getting a fair shake and just kind of going from there, I’ll take my chances any day of the week,” Campbell told NFL Network. “I’m confident in the player that I am.”

Campbell will be joining a better offense in Philly than the one led by a revolving door at quarterback and many injuries along the offensive line with the Giants last season.

Talent-wise, Campbell was much closer to the caliber of receivers that are currently on the Giants’ roster and it’s going to be much harder to get his desired target share in Philly.

Perhaps a change of scenery with more structure will be exactly what Campbell needs. However, clearly, Campbell proving his worth with the Eagles is a risk Joe Schoen and company were willing to take.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire