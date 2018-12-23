Eagles pair Ertz, Foles set records against Texans

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz broke an NFL record in Sunday's 32-30 win against the Houston Texans.

Ertz eclipsed the all-time record for most single-season catches by a tight end, with his 12 receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns bringing his 2018 tally to 113 catches.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten had held the record since he caught 110 passes in 2012.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, the 28-year-old Ertz has been a staple of Philadelphia's offense in recent years, including last season's Super Bowl triumph.

His dominance against the Texans helped keep the Eagles' playoff dreams alive, despite the Cowboys clinching the NFC East title.

Philadelphia's final regular-season game will be played away to the Washington Redskins next Sunday.

Ertz will have a chance to extend his new record and expose a rival team in an important divisional matchup.

Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles set a Philadelphia record for career 400-plus yard passing games (4), breaking a tie with Sonny Jurgensen.

Foles – starting ahead of Carson Wentz – was 35 of 49 for 471 yards and four touchdowns against the Texans.