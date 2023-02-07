Eagles’ pair of defensive tackles can earn $125K incentives with Super Bowl LVII win

4 players can earn an incentive this Sunday in the Super Bowl: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: $1M with a win and 50% playing time Chiefs DL Brandon Williams: $50K with a win and being active Eagles DTs Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph: $125K with a win and 30% playing time — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2023

The Eagles are playing in Super Bowl LVII and several players on the roster will be playing for more than just bragging rights over the next calendar year.

Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that Philadelphia’s late-season signees, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph can both earn $125,000 incentives with a Super Bowl win and 30% of the snaps played.

The Eagles signed Suh and Joseph on consecutive days in November, literally saving the season after the Birds were gashed on the ground in three straight games.

An already talented defensive line got even more powerful despite Jordan Davis missing time with an ankle injury.

Ndamukong Suh

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former Nebraska All-American and No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Daft, Suh has averaged about 22 snaps per game during his stint in Philadelphia, providing pressure up the middle, and a veteran presence in the locker room.

Linval Joseph

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph has averaged about 23 snaps per game over 8 contests since joining the Eagles one day before Suh.

With Philadelphia reeling after a Week 10 loss to the Commanders stopping the undefeated season, Joseph entered the lineup and helped steady the ship over the next few weeks.

