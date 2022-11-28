Eagles, Packers lighting up scoreboard early at the Linc
The Philadelphia Eagles are playing great football. The Green Bay Packers are not.
That continued in the first 6 minutes of Sunday Night Football at the Linc.
Kenneth Gainwell capped a 75-yard drive with a 4-yard run to open the scoring.
Gainwell gains yards and scores the TD 🔥 #FlyEaglesFly
📺: #GBvsPHI on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FRZHlv4OoL pic.twitter.com/LIUgJiAkYk
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
Then, Josiah Scott grabbed a deflected Aaron Rodgers pass for an interception.
First career INT for @JosiahScott7 🦅
📺: #GBvsPHI on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FRZHlv4OoL pic.twitter.com/slILf1c2Qj
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
That set up a 3-play, 29-yard drive, which saw Miles Sanders score from 15 yards.
Jake Elliott missed the second PAT after converting the first one so it stood at 13-0.
The Packers countered as AJ Dillon found the end zone from 20 yards.
AJ Dillon adds a rushing TD 😤
If you like rushing yards, this is the quarter for you!@ajdillon7 | #GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsPHI on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FRZHlv4OoL pic.twitter.com/HCfWXQiDha
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
The PAT was good and Philly led, 13-7.