Eagles Take Packers with Last Minute INT

Fear not, NFL fans; Thursday Night Football is alive and well. If you have been hungry for some big plays in prime time, you might finally be satisfied. Carson Wentz overtook the Packers, 34-27, in a nail-biter that boiled down to the very last minute. Aaron Rodgers threw his first interception of the season on the goal line in an attempt to tie up the game.

The Eagles opened up the game with a punt, just for Rodgers to answer with three straight targets to Davante Adams. Adams reeled each of them in for a total of 71 yards, setting Aaron Jones up for the three-yard touchdown run. RB Jamaal Williams was injured after taking a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from Derek Barnett. He required head and neck stabilization before being carted to the locker room. An update from the Green Bay Packers Twitter account during the game confirmed that Williams has feeling and movement in all of his extremities. Predictably, Williams was ruled out as he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It remained the Packers' show until the Eagles woke up to start the second quarter with a 67-yard kickoff return from rookie RB Miles Sanders that brought Carson Wentz and company to the GB 34. Wentz threw some lasers to set up a 6-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffrey, who returned to the lineup after missing Week 3 with a calf injury. The two teams continued to trade scoring opportunities heading into halftime when the Eagles led 21-20.

In the fourth quarter, down seven points, Rodgers and company marched into the red zone twice and failed to convert the touchdown each time. Their first trip ended with a turnover on downs after four straight incompletions from Rodgers at the 1-yard line. It was curious that Jones didn't get a single opportunity at the goal-line carry on the 1-yard line, especially given coach Matt LaFleur's recent emphasis on the run. Their second trip to the end zone finished with an interception on the 3-yard line to close out the game, 34-27, Eagles.

The Packers' key takeaways were big. Aaron Rodgers still looks like Aaron Rodgers, despite a slow start to 2019. With Jamaal Williams out of the lineup and Aaron Jones' inefficiency against the Eagles front seven, they leaned on Rodgers and the passing game. It nearly worked. Rodgers finished the day with 422 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 46 rushing yards to boot. His connection with Davante Adams looked rejuvenated, as he finished his day with a career-high 180 receiving yards.

Moving forward, the Packers will need to improve their conversions in the red zone. Perhaps it was the efficiency of the passing game down the field that led to Green Bay's downfall. While it's hard to take the ball out of Rodgers' hands in crucial game situations, it is curious to see them pivot away from the run inside the five. We might have seen a different ending to this game had they not.

Also noted: It is looking more likely that although the Packers secondary has improved from 2018, they are not a shut-down unit. It's far more likely that the lack of pass production in Weeks 1-3 was due to inefficiencies in opposing offenses rather than the secondary itself. 2018 first-round pick, Jaire Alexander, is looking like the real deal, however.

On the Eagles side of the ball, Carson Wentz finished the day with just 160 yards but on those, three passing touchdowns to save his fantasy day. His natural athleticism and escapability in the pocket only helped his efficiency on the day, but we've got to give credit where it's due. Doug Pederson's commitment to the run did a lot to open up the passing game. After losing two fumbles last week against the Lions, rookie Miles Sanders was clearly in the dog house despite looking incredibly elusive when he saw carries. Jordan Howard saw 15 carries to Sanders' 11 but had a monopoly on scoring opportunities and finished the game with three total touchdowns. If the Eagles can continue to eliminate pressure on the passing game by exploiting the run, we can hope to see another efficient outing against the Jets at home.

Melvin Gordon Watch

Melvin Gordon has officially reported to the Chargers practice facility after his 64-day holdout for a contract extension. He was not present through training camp as he sought a contract extension, so the plan is to ease him onto the field slowly after a week of practices with the team. It would seem that Anthony Lynn is doing his best to keep Gordon out of Sunday's game until he looks back up to speed. Incidentally, backup RB Justin Jackson popped up on the injury report Thursday with a calf injury. If he isn't ready to go Sunday, we may be seeing Gordon sooner than we think, in a limited fashion.

Injury Updates

Case Keenum got in a full practice session Thursday after being previously listed with a foot injury. It might have been a maintenance day for the quarterback coming off a Monday night matchup. He will get the start Sunday after coach Jay Gruden gave him another vote of confidence despite his five turnovers in prime time. His favorite target, rookie WR Terry McLaurin was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue after Thursday's practice. McLaurin has been off to a hot start, but his status in Friday's practice will be vital to assessing his availability for Sunday's game. ... Bills rookie RB Devin Singletary returned to the practice field Thursday after missing Week 3 with a hamstring injury. It was a limited practice but could put him on track to play Sunday versus New England. Regardless of health, fantasy owners should temper expectations for the Bills backfield. They face the Patriots Defense, who have allowed an average of just 33 rushing yards per game to start the season. ... LT Cordy Glenn (concussion) resumed practicing Thursday for the first time since training camp. It's not major news, but his presence might be helpful for the Bengals who have struggled to get the run game going. As a team, they are averaging just 2.4 yards per rushing attempt so far in 2019. After what was described as a "precautionary" MRI Wednesday, Amari Cooper got in a limited practice session and should be good to go for Week 4. He'll face a leaky New Orleans secondary and is bound for another week of WR1 production. ... Steelers TE Vance McDonald didn't practice Thursday with a shoulder sprain. Coach Mike Tomlin states there's still a chance for him to suit up for Monday Night Football. He's a risky play for fantasy owners given the late game slate. ... Rashaad Penny (hamstring) returned to Seahawks practice Thursday. Lead back Chris Carson has had a fumbling problem through the first three weeks and has seen a progressive decline in offensive snaps over that period. Now is the time, if ever, where Penny might make a mark on the offense. ... WR Mike Williams did not practice Thursday, listed with a back injury. He's been previously limited with a knee injury this season but does have a significant back injury history. It's worth monitoring. ... WR T.Y. Hilton did not practice again on Thursday. He tweaked a quad injury in Week 3 and looks to be a game-time decision for Sunday's game. ... Julian Edelman got in another limited practice Thursday after exiting Sunday's game with a chest injury. Reports say that Edelman should be fine for the Patriots' matchup versus a challenging Bills' secondary. ... Chris Godwin missed another practice Thursday with a hip pointer. He is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's outing against the Rams. If active, we could see a decreased role or limited snaps, making him a higher risk option for fantasy owners against the Rams secondary. ... Damien Williams remains sidelined with a knee injury. If he doesn't go, it will be the LeSean McCoy show, who returned to a full practice after tweaking an ankle injury in Week 3.