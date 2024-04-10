Eagles to take on Packers for first-ever NFL season opener in Brazil

PHILADELPHIA - The Birds are flying south to kick off the 2024 season, and now they officially have an opponent!

"See you Week 1, Packers," the Eagles announced in a tweet Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles were chosen to take on the Green Bay Packers for the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Brazil during Week 1 on September 6.

It's also the first NFL game to be played on Friday night of opening weekend for the first time in more than 50 years.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, as part of the NFL International Series.

More information about the game, including kickoff time, will be revealed closer to the 2024 NFL schedule announcement.







