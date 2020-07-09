Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie's production company announces 'The Meaning Of Hitler' film amid DeSean Jackson controversy

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has launched his production company, Play/Action Pictures, and its first project sounds like a fascinating one.

According to Deadline, the company is producing its first film, titled “The Meaning Of Hitler.” The title of the docuseries is borrowed from a best-selling 1978 of the same name, which put a provocative spotlight on our culture’s fascination with Hitler and Nazism.

The timing of the project’s announcement is interesting. Over the weekend, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson found himself in the spotlight for an Instagram post in which he attributed a fake Hitler quote and drew criticism for its anti-Semitic message.

The Eagles condemned Jackson’s social-media post earlier this week, calling it “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.” Several NFL players have since chimed in, with Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz condemning anti-Semitism and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman inviting Jackson to the Holocaust Museum.

Jackson has since publicly apologized — more than once, in fact — as well as reportedly apologizing personally to Lurie and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, both of whom are Jewish.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is producing a film called "The Rise of Hitler." (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Lurie’s film project, directed by Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker, is reportedly set against the backdrop of the current state of white supremacy and anti-Semitism.

It was filmed in nine countries over the course of three years, tracing Hitler’s rise to power and examining its effects to this day. It features interviews from historians and writers and explores myths and misconceptions of our understanding of that history — at this critical flashpoint of examining bigotry that exists in our own lives today.

“We couldn’t be prouder that ‘The Meaning of Hitler’ is the first completed film made by our new documentary production company, Play/Action Pictures,” Lurie said. “I envisioned Play/Action to be a leading creative force for films that engage with the most crucial and challenging issues of our time.

“The rise of white supremacy and neo-fascism in the United States and the world over are among the most important and serious threats we face today.”

Lurie previously was executive producer on the Oscar-winning documentary, “Inside Job.”

