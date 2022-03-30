Eagles owner Jeff Lurie explains faith in GM Howie Roseman

Why does Lurie keeps giving Howie Roseman new contracts? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman has been around longer than almost every other NFL general manager.

And he’s not going away anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Jeff Lurie explained why.

Lurie recently gave Roseman a new three-year contract extension that starts with the 2023 season and runs through 2025. By then Roseman will have been with the Eagles for 26 years and general manager for 15 of the last 16 years.

RELATED: Lurie pushes back on meddling claims; will son take over?

“Over the last five years, we’ve been in the playoffs four of the five years and won the Super Bowl,” Lurie said Tuesday. “He’s really good at building a roster and rebuilding the roster. And he’s very, very well regarded in the league. It’s always a hard decision to take every single instance and evaluate it, and it was a pretty easy decision to make when it came to really getting into facts.”

The only current GMs who’ve held their job since before Roseman first became general manager in 2010 are Kevin Colbert of the Steelers (since 2000) and Mickey Loomis of the Saints (since 2002). Colbert is retiring after the draft next month. The Seahawks’ John Schneider was also hired in 2010. And Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Bengals owner Mike Brown are all de facto GMs on teams that don’t have one.

Even if you go by Roseman’s current GM tenure starting in 2016, only Les Snead of the Rams (2012), Arizona’s Steve Keim (2013), the Chargers’ Tom Telesco (2013) and the Bucs’ Jason Licht (2014) have also held the title longer than Roseman.

Since 2010 – minus 2015, when Chip Kelly served as GM – the Eagles are 93-83-1, and that .528 winning percentage is 9th-best in the NFL and 4th-best in the NFC, behind the Packers, Saints and Cowboys.

Since Howie became GM, the Eagles have reached the playoffs six out of 11 seasons, and only seven teams have gotten to the playoffs more – the Patriots, Packers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Steelers, Saints and Ravens. Only the Patriots have won more Super Bowls.

Story continues

Lurie, speaking to the media for the first time in 14 months, said he put a lot of thought and analysis into the decision to extend Roseman.

“In all the ways of evaluating the general manager, it is truly a broad position, and you’re managing a lot of information, a lot of departments, and it’s a very important leadership position in an organization,” he said at the NFL owner's meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

“And so in all the ways of looking at it, whether it be how to best organize those departments, how collaborative, how effective with other general managers around the league, talent acquisition. …

“I don’t just say, ‘You know, oh, this is a good guy, he’s a good executive, he collaborates, re-sign him.’ That’s not the way it is. It’s a very, very intense and detailed process. And I go through it as if I barely know the man and basically go through it as if I’m coming from another planet and I’m going to look at it, and what are the positives, what are the negatives, and strengths.

Roseman's strengths are cap management, trades and finding late-round gems.

But any conversation about Roseman has to include the spectacular 1st-round misses, which continue to add up.

Fireman Danny in 2011. Marcus Smith in 2014. Derek Barnett, Andre Dillard and Jalen Reagor from 2017 through 2020.

MORE: Why Kelce thinks Sirianni replacing Pederson helped his career

Lurie said he's not concerned that the same person who made those picks will make the Eagles' 1st-round picks next month.

“It’s a misnomer to think one person is actually making the pick,” Lurie said. “It’s an organization. And if we miss, the organization missed. Maybe we collaborated, and there was a reason that it wasn’t seen as a good scheme fit. Or maybe there was a medical reason. Or maybe it was a misevaluation in some way.

“I have a lot of faith in where we’re at with the processes we have today, and I’m excited about the first four players we picked last year. The process is really good. And I think you've got to trust your leadership, and I really trust our leadership.”