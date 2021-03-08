Eagles owner to forgo QB competition and build around Jalen Hurts for 2021 season

“Jalen Hurts is the guy. Lurie wants to do everything he can to help him be successful. They don’t want to bring in competition for him.” via @mortreport on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V28xDNdM69 — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) March 8, 2021

The Eagles are preparing for a long-term rebuild and any idea of the team drafting a quarterback could quietly be dissipating.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com is reporting that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, has instructed Howie Roseman and brass throughout the organization, to build around Hurts going forward.

The Eagles will now embark on a long-term rebuild with a new head coach in Nick Sirianni and a fresh start at quarterback.

The Eagles used a 2020 second-round pick on Hurts and they’ll now absorb a $33.8 million dead cap hit in order to start fresh.

The four games in 2020 weren’t a true gauge of Hurts’ talents at quarterback and even if the Eagles do plan on bringing in competition for Hurts, the 2021 NFL Draft is the best time to do it.

If the Eagles pass on a quarterback in April’s draft and Hurts’ isn’t the answer during 2021, the 2022 NFL Draft class offers some interesting prospects, but none with the resume of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, or Kyle Wilson.

List

Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

Related