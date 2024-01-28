Eagles overcome hot-shooting Saints for program win No. 1,300

ASHLAND − Program win No. 1,300 for the Ashland University Mens Basketball Team was a classic example of witnessing an inexperienced squad growing up right before your eyes.

The Eagles had to overcome a Thomas More team that shot almost 90% from the field in the initial five minutes of action and an amazing 77% during the first nine minutes of play.

But a determined Ashland team found a way to overcome a 12-point, first-half deficit to take a 43-37 halftime lead and ultimately down the Saints, 79-74.

Eagle Coach John Ellenwood said the victory was needed after dropping the last two home games − their first two losses at home all season.

“We needed it. This league is tough,” began Ellenwood. “We are down a few guys right now, and we just need to play a little tougher. It’s tough playing those Thursday-Saturdays. It’s more minutes. We are trying to develop guys, but we don’t have a lot of time to practice.

“It is a tough time of year, but you have to gut it out.”

More: Great Expectations: Ashland U men's basketball enters season as GMAC favorite

Despite shooting 50% from the floor themselves, Ashland trailed 33-21 with 8:19 to go in the first half. Thomas More was a fine 12-for-21 from the floor and 7 of 12 from beyond the arc to take the 12-point lead.

“You just have to roll with the punches,” said Ellenwood on the Saints’ hot start. “Right now our biggest is ourselves. We have injuries that are out of our control with significant players. We have guys now filling those roles of the injured players, and you have to be able to execute.”

Ashland would eventually take a 36-35 lead on a pair of Maceo Williams free throws and grow the advantage to six at intermission.

“You just take it possession by possession and get some stops,” said Ashland’s Stefan Stanic, who finished with 14 points and five rebounds. “You have to live with them making shots. Play a little bit better defense and slowly play it possession by possession. Being more active on defense. I think that helped build the lead for us.”

Simon Wheeler helped the cause with 16 points and six assists and a sparkling 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.

“If you look at our team, that is just the way it has been going,” he explained. “Nothing really surprises us at this point, even a team coming out and shooting 80%. It is kind of crazy, but crazy is a word that kind of describes our season so far. But through this adversity, we have come together as a team.”

Despite Ashland growing the lead to 14 points at 55-41 in the second half, the Saints caught fire from beyond the arc once again. Saint Nathan Dudukovich would drill four 3-point bombs in a stretch of four minutes to cut the lead to just four points with under 10 minutes remaining.

The contest was finally settled when Williams and Wheeler hit 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch for the G-MAC victory.

Williams continued his stellar stretch of play with 34 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and a scorching 12-for-13 from the free-throw line. As a team, Ashland finished 23-for-28 (82%) from the stripe.

“Down 10 at that media timeout we just said to pick our energy up on defense, and it showed because we had a lead by the end of the half,” said Williams. “Our energy on defense was what worked.”

Williams said staying grounded will keep the Eagles in check.

“Stay humble and stay together,” he said about the weeks ahead. “Coming back here and working hard in practices. Continue to get good reps and keep playing hard. That is what will help us get these wins. If we do that, we will put ourselves in pretty good position.”

Added Ellenwood, “I’ve always loved coaching post players and Mace is a special one.”

“We are trying to get guys caught up and get guys minutes,” said Ellenwood on the challenges facing the program during this time of the season. “And try to get guys on-floor experience we can’t capture in practice. And give them the confidence that no matter what happens, you’re okay. That is kind of how you deal with that.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland defeat Thomas More in close, milestone contest