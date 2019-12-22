Eagles outplay Cowboys in first half but lead is only 10-6 at halftime

Dak Prescott‘s injured right shoulder might or might not be affecting his throws and Kellen Moore’s play-calling. Or maybe it’s all credit to the Eagles defense.

Whatever the reason, the Cowboys are struggling to get anything going Sunday with a chance to win the NFC East.

The Eagles lead 10-6 at halftime, leaving no doubt who the better team was in the first 30 minutes.

The Cowboys are lucky to be as close as they are, though they have not won this season when trailing at halftime.

The Cowboys have five first downs and 141 yards. Forty-one of their yards came on one play, with Michael Gallup beating an injured Ronald Darby, who then left with a hip flexor.

Dallas closed out the half with a five-play, 43-yard drive, culminating in a 32-yard field goal by Kai Forbath.

Prescott, who was limited in the team’s three biggest work days of the week, has completed 11 of 18 passes for 125 yards. He ran for 7 yards on his only carry, lowering his shoulder in a failed attempt to pick up the first down on a third-down play.

Jake Elliott missed a 53-yard field goal with 29 seconds remaining the half after making a 36-yarder on the Eagles’ first possession. It set up the Cowboys at their own 43, leading to Forbath’s field goal with three seconds left.

The Eagles took a 10-0 after their first two possessions.

They ended the half with those same 10 points despite 13 first downs and 223 yards.

Carson Wentz is 18-of-25 for 177 yards and a touchdown to Dallas Goedert.