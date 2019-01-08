Eagles OT Peters on Saints rematch: We wanted them again

NFL Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles wanted a rematch with the New Orleans Saints, said offensive tackle Jason Peters.

The Eagles advanced to the second week of the playoffs after topping the Chicago Bears 16-15 in Sunday's dramatic wildcard clash, which saw Cody Parkey's bizarrely miss a field goal.

Awaiting the Eagles are the Saints, who blitzed Philadelphia 48-7 in week 11 of the regular season and Peters has been vocal about wanting the highly coveted rematch.

"We didn't play well at all [against the Saints in week 11]," Peters said. "They ran up the score. We wanted them again, we got them again."

Philadelphia's entire offense was stagnant in that game. Carson Wentz threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. The Eagles also only managed 58 yards on the ground against the NFL's best in terms of defending the run at the time.

New Orleans gave up 1,283 rushing yards during the regular season, which was second only to Chicago's 1,280.

Even still, Peters has a message for the Saints.

"This time, hey, we're coming," Peters said. "It's definitely not going to be the same outcome."

The Eagles will play the high-flying Saints on Sunday.