Eagles OT Lane Johnson ranks Steeler T.J. Watt among best pass rushers in the NFL

A strong case can be made that Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is the best in offensive tackle in NFL. So when he talks about top pass rushers, everyone should listen.

Johnson listed his top five pass rushers and included Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt in the mix. He also included Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby and a pair of Dallas Cowboys in Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence.

Watt was out last season when the Steelers and Eagles squared off but Watt did get one sack when the two teams faced each other in 2020. The Steelers beat the Eagles 38-29. Johnson understands he doesn’t need to face Watt twice a year like he does the Cowboys pass rushers to know he is among the elite in the NFL.

