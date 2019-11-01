Eagles optimistic that DeSean Jackson will return this week

After finding their running game in a big way last week, the Eagles are about to get the downfield element to their passing game back.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson just told reporters he thought they’d get DeSean Jackson back on the field Sunday against the Bears.

“I’m optimistic that he’ll go,” Pederson said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jackson hasn’t played since suffering an abdominal tear in Week Two, and the Eagles have clearly missed him, at least until they ran for 218 yards last week against the Bills.