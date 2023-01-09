Eagles’ opponents for 2023 NFL season set originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are ready for their playoff run after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC but now we know their opponents for the 2023 season.

After beating the Giants in Week 18, the Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, winning the NFC East. They’ll have a first-place schedule in 2023.

Most of their opponents were already settled before Sunday but we had to know where the Eagles were going to finish. The Eagles will have an extra road game in the 17-game schedule in 2023.

Here’s a full list of opponents next season:

Home

Cowboys

Giants

Commanders

Cardinals

49ers

Bills

Dolphins

Vikings

Away

Cowboys

Giants

Commanders

Rams

Patriots

Jets

Seahawks

Buccaneers

Chiefs

