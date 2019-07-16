Eagles get open roster spot for training camp after Tyreek Durwell's surprise retirement

Less than two weeks before the start of training camp, the Eagles suddenly find themselves with an open 90-man roster spot.

On Monday, offensive tackle Tyreek Burwell announced his retirement from the NFL, via his official Instagram account.

For some of you, this begs the question: Who is Tyreek Burwell?

Well, the Eagles signed him to a futures deal in January and he was with the team this spring, when he wore No. 66. Burwell, 27, previously spent time with the Chargers and Colts and played in 15 NFL games dating back to 2015 when he went undrafted out of Cincinnati.

Even with that experience, there was very little chance Burwell was going to make the Eagles' 53-man roster in 2019.

But Burwell's decision before training camp will give someone else a chance to prove himself and possibly make the Eagles' roster this spring. While most roster spots are spoken for, there's alway a chance for players buried on the depth chart. Just think back to last year when receiver DeAndre Carter joined camp late and still made the Eagles' 53-man roster. Even player No. 90 has a chance if they play the right position and show up during practices and in the meeting room.

The Eagles won't have very long to get a new player signed. The team is scheduled to report in a little over a week on July 24 and the first full practice will be on July 25.

