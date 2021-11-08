Eagles open as road underdogs to the Broncos in Week 10

The Eagles (3-6) will hit the road in Week 6 to take on the Broncos (5-4) in Denver, as they face an AFC West foe in back-to-back weeks.

The Broncos traded Von Miller and then went into Dallas and dismantled the Cowboys, 30-16, keeping them one game out of the AFC West standing.

Philadelphia is coming off a frustrating 27-24 home loss to the Chargers and will look to avoid losing two straight games.

Tipico Sportsbook has released their initial Week 10 betting odds, and the Eagles are opening as 2.5-point road underdogs.

Money Line

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos -155 (bet $155 to win $100)

Eagles +125(bet $100 to win $125)

Against the spread (ATS)

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos -2.5 (-130)

Eagles +2.5 (+105)

Over/Under (O/U)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

44.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

