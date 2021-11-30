Eagles open as road favorites over the Jets in Week 13

The Eagles and Jets matched up during the preseason, but that was more about cutting down rosters and evaluating young talent.

Sunday’s matchup will be a far different meeting, with Philadelphia (5-7) looking to regain their footing after a humbling 13-7 loss to the Giants.

The Eagles are opening as an almost 7-point favorite over the 3-7 Jets who’ll have Zach Wilson at quarterback on Sunday. Philadelphia could be without quarterback Jalen Hurts after he suffered an ankle injury on Monday.

Money line

Eagles quarterback Jalen HurtsÊwasn’t dressed but cheers his team’s TD in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Jets in their final preseason game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 27, 2021.

Eagles -300 (bet $300 to win $100)

Jets +230 (bet $100 to win $230)

Against the spread (ATS)

Kenneth Gainwell celebrates after he scored the Eagles second TD in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Jets in their final preseason game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 27, 2021.

Eagles -6.5 (-112)

Jets +6.5 (-108)

Over/Under (O/U)

New York Jets quarterback James Morgan, below, is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles’ Matt Leo (64) and T.Y. McGill during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

45.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

