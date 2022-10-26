Eagles open practice window for tight end Tyree Jackson

Eagles tight end Jackson one step closer to returning to action originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday opened the practice window for tight end Tyree Jackson, who’s been rehabbing a knee injury since January.

Jackson, a converted college quarterback, had just caught his first career touchdown pass in the Eagles’ year-end game against the Cowboys at the Linc when he tore the ACL in his right knee.

Jackson can now return to practice without counting against the 53-man roster. The Eagles must decide within the next 21 days whether to activate him or place him on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season (or release him).

The Eagles signed Jackson, a converted QB who passed for 7,000 yards and 49 touchdowns as a quarterback at Buffalo, early in January of 2021, a few days before Doug Pederson was fired.

Jackson was off to an impressive start in training camp before suffering a fractured bone in his back when he landed hard after skying to make a circus catch in the end zone on Aug. 18, 2021.

Because they were so high on Jackson, the Eagles kept him on the 53-man roster through final cuts to protect his rights while also allowing him to return later in the year. He played in the final three games of the regular season, catching three passes for 22 yards and a three-yard TD from Gardner Minshew in the Dallas game.

Because his ACL pre-dated training camp, Jackson has been on the PUP list, which allowed the Eagles to retain his rights without having to keep him on the 53.

But since Jackson got here, Jack Stoll has emerged as the No. 2 tight end behind Dallas Goedert, and the Eagles also drafted Grant Calcaterra, who caught a 40-yard pass against Washington on his only career target.

The Eagles also have third-year tight end Noah Togiai on the practice squad. He’s played in two games as a game-day elevation, playing 12 snaps with one target.

Jackson stands 6-foot-7, 250 pounds. He’s the second-tallest tight end in franchise history. Clark Hoss, who played in four games for the Eagles in 1972 without catching a pass, was 6-8.

