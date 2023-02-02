The Eagles have opened the practice window for punter Arryn Siposs, creating the possibility that he returns for the Super bowl.

Siposs injured his leg in Week 14 and went on injured reserve.

He was averaging 45.6 yards per punt and 39.5 net yards when he had a punt blocked, picked up the ball and ran, and took a hard hit at the sideline.

The Eagles signed Brett Kern, who has averaged only 40.8 yards per punt with a 36.6 net. On Sunday, Kern averaged only 35.8 net yards on four punts.

The Eagles’ special teams were 31st in the NFL in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, just ahead of the Chiefs.

Eagles open practice window for Arryn Siposs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk