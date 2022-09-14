Eagles open as early 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings in Week 2
The Eagles and Vikings are on an early season Monday night collision course, and Philadelphia will start the week as an early 2.5-point home favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Monday night’s Week 2 matchup is the first time star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings visit Philadelphia since he went one pick after Jalen Reagor in the 2020 draft.
Reagor is now a teammate of Jefferson, having been traded to Minnesota.
One of the NFL’s elite pass catchers, Jefferson has logged 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons, and he’s heading to Lincoln Financial Field fresh off a nine-catch, 184-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Packers in a season-opening win.
