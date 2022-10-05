Eagles open Andre Dillard's practice window after arm surgery

Andre Dillard set to return to practice after arm surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have opened Andre Dillard’s practice window, which means he’s getting close to returning to the field after undergoing arm surgery.

Dillard, the Eagles’ 1st-round pick in 2019, suffered a non-displaced fracture in his arm at practice on Sept. 1 and underwent surgery on Sept. 6.

He was placed on Injured Reserve that day, and when Jordan Mailata went down with an injury early in the Jaguars game on Sunday, he was replaced by Jack Driscoll, with Dillard still unavailable. Driscoll had never played left tackle in an NFL game.

MORE: Eagles spent a month trying to upgrade this area, and it's paying off

Dillard is now eligible to practice, but he remains on the IR list. The Eagles have a 21-day window that allows him to practice without counting against the 53-man roster. By the end of that three-week period they must either activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the year, although they can make that decision at any point during the next 21 days.

Presumably, if Dillard were available and Mailata unavailable, Dillard would start at left tackle ahead of Driscoll, but that depends on how Dillard looks at practice after sitting out for a month. Driscoll can play either guard or tackle position, and the Eagles value his versatility tremendously. The 4-0 Eagles face the Cards Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

Dillard missed the entire 2020 season with a torn biceps injury. He’s started nine games in his career – three at left tackle in 2019 in place of injured Jason Peters, one later that year at right tackle in place of Lane Johnson and four last year at left tackle in place of Mailata (who spent two of those games at right tackle in place of Johnson).

When he's not starting, Dillard generally plays a handful of special teams snaps each game. He played 62 special teams snaps in 16 games in 2019 and 66 in 15 games last year.

Dillard is on the fourth year of the four-year, $12.4 million rookie contract he signed after the Eagles made him the 19th pick in the 2019 draft.