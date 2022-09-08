Eagles open as 3.5-point road favorites over Lions in Week 1

The Lions are a much-improved football team, and the ascension can be felt in Sunday’s season-opening odds where the Eagles are only slight favorites on the road.

Philadelphia thumped Detroit 44-6 last season on the road, and it was the start of Nick Sirianni’s run-first mentality that catapulted the Birds to postseason play.

Tipico has the opening odds, and the Eagles are just 3.5-point road favorites.

Detroit is fresh off being featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” They’ll face Philadelphia with an improved record and hopes of improving on last year’s 3-13-1 record.

Updated look at Eagles salary cap after contract restructures for Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott

Eagles Week 1 injury report: Miles Sanders a full participant in practice

Week 1 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles land outside the top-10

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire